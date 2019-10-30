Lebanon's president asks cabinet to continue in caretaker role until new govt forms
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked the cabinet to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed, following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday.
Hariri's resignation toppled his coalition government. He said he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by 13 days of protests against the ruling elite.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Foreigners exit northeastern Syria fearing government reach
Poland's PiS mulls personnel changes to energy brief in new government
Hyundai Motor India Foundation Renovates to Modernise Government Schools in Sukhrali, Gurugram
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs to Cooperate With U.S. DoJ And All Other Governmental And Regulatory Investigations Relating To 1MDB
Wildfires burn out of control in Lebanon and Syria