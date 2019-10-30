International Development News
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar re-elected as JD(U) president for 3 yrs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the president of Janata Dal (United) for the next three years at the party's National Council Meeting held here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:50 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the president of Janata Dal (United) for the next three years at the party's National Council Meeting held here on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that he will be putting in efforts to expand the party's footprints outside Bihar to get the status of "national party" for JD(U).

"My priority as the party president is to expand its base in other states including Jharkhand, Delhi and the Northeast to get the national party status for JDU," he said. After the National Council Meeting, JDU general secretary announced that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi and Jharkhand.

He said the party will fight the next Assembly election with BJP and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar. "We will secure more seats than what we got in the 2010 Assembly elections," Tyagi told reporters here. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi should get full statehood: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar while addressing rally in national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

