CORRECTED-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of February's presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office.

Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint with the country's election tribunal, which ruled against him last month. Buhari took 56% of the vote against 41% for Atiku, according to electoral commission data. A Buhari victory had been widely anticipated. (Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

