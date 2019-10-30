Necessary for Shiv Sena to stay in BJP-led alliance: Raut

In an apparent softening ofstand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it isnecessary for the party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in thelarger interest of Maharashtra, but without compromising on"respect"

He said there was no hurry to form the next governmentand rejected speculation that the Shiv Sena may split if therewas a delay in formation of the new Council of Ministers

Talking to reporters, Raut said it is necessary forthe Sena to remain in the saffron alliance in the interest ofthe state, but added that "respect" is also important.

