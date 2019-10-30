Arunachal CM wishes people on National Unity Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended his best wishes to people on the occasion of National Unity Day commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to be celebrated across the country on Thursday. Due to the efforts of the 'Iron Man of India', the country was integrated as a single entity in the years following India's Independence, the chief minister said.

"As one of the founding leaders of the Republic of India, he always worked hard to make India a United India (Ek Bharat). To create Shreshth Bharat or foremost India, he requested people of India to live together," Khandu said in a message. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day and people participate in the 'Run For Unity'.

The 'Run for Unity' is a symbol of unison and shows that the country is moving in one direction and collectively aims for "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at that time. "Being the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, he (Patel) played an important role in the integration of many Indian princely states to make an Indian federation. India as a nation owes Sardar Patel its federal structure," Khandu observed.

The National Unity Day has a special significance this year as it marks the completion of the task of making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India by abrogating Article 370, the chief minister said. "This truly represents the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel of an integrated India," Khandu said..

