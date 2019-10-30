International Development News
Development News Edition

Smriti makes veiled attack on Gandhi family, asks to introspect

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amethi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:29 IST
Smriti makes veiled attack on Gandhi family, asks to introspect

In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, Union minister Smriti Irani here on Wednesday said instead of giving advice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Amethi administration, they should go for introspection. "The people whose kin face allegations of land grabbing and embezzlement should introspect instead of giving advice to the UP government or the administration of Amethi," she said when asked that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had questioned the working of the Amethi police.

"Those who had run the government of gundaraj are raising questions on Yogiji's government. If they (Congress) are the real well-wishers of the poor and farmers, then they should return the land to farmers." She also asked the party workers to work for the welfare of people.

"Even if a single person is deprived of benefits, then we cannot call our mission a success," she said, urging party workers to take welfare measures of the Centre and the UP government to the masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pathologist says Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide

A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epsteins brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered. Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suici...

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJPs IT Cell. Add...

UPDATE 3-Chile cancels APEC trade meet, global climate summit as protests rage

Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war that has slowed world economic growth. Chilean President Sebastia...

Killing of migrant labourers in JK fallout of Article 370 decision: Karat

Condemning the killing of five migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam, CPIM politburo member Prakash Karat on Wednesday alleged that such terror activities are a fallout of the situation created by the Centres move to abrogate Artic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019