Brazil justice minister calls for investigation into testimony linking Bolsonaro to murder case

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Wednesday that he has asked the top public prosecutor to investigate a statement by a Rio de Janeiro doorman that links President Jair Bolsonaro to suspects in the murder of a councilwoman.

Moro said the doorman might have given false testimony, either in error or as part of a wider conspiracy to implicate the president. TV Globo reported on Tuesday that a doorman at Bolsonaro's gated community said a suspect had entered on the day of the 2018 killing of Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco saying he was going to Bolsonaro's house.

