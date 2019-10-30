Brazil justice minister calls for investigation into testimony linking Bolsonaro to murder case
Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Wednesday that he has asked the top public prosecutor to investigate a statement by a Rio de Janeiro doorman that links President Jair Bolsonaro to suspects in the murder of a councilwoman.
Moro said the doorman might have given false testimony, either in error or as part of a wider conspiracy to implicate the president. TV Globo reported on Tuesday that a doorman at Bolsonaro's gated community said a suspect had entered on the day of the 2018 killing of Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco saying he was going to Bolsonaro's house.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Sergio Moro
- Brazil
- Rio de Janeiro
- suspect
- prosecutor
- suspects
- community
ALSO READ
13 police killed by suspected cartel gunmen in west Mexico
RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Bank took years to flag suspect Danske money flows - source
HRW warns against mass transfer of IS suspects to Iraq
Brazil federal police investigate head of President Bolsonaro's party PSL - source
UPDATE 2-Brazilian police investigate head of Bolsonaro's PSL party for corruption - source