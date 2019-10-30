International Development News
Development News Edition

Kejriwal indulging in lies on stubble burning, says Amarinder Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:03 IST
Kejriwal indulging in lies on stubble burning, says Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday termed the Aam Aadmi Party's proposed protest outside Punjab Bhawan over the alleged inaction by the state in controlling stubble burning as an "obvious political stunt" with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Singh lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's "brazen lies" on the issue of air pollution.

The air pollution in the national capital was directly related to the rampant construction activity, widespread industrialisation and total mismanagement of the city traffic, said Amarinder, hitting out at his Delhi counterpart for trying to "divert public attention from his own government's failures" by indulging in such "outright lies". By blaming others for his own lapses, Kejriwal was showing signs of his poor leadership, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Describing Kejriwal as a "liar", the Punjab chief minister accused him of resorting to "political gimmickry" after failing to seriously address the pollution problem in Delhi in the past five years. "Now that Delhi was reeling under dangerously hazardous levels of pollution, the AAP chief had suddenly decided to turn his attention to the critical issue," Amarinder Singh said, questioning the Delhi chief minister on the steps taken by his government to tackle the problem.

Kejriwal's claim that stubble burning in neighbouring states was responsible for the horrendous situation in Delhi was absolutely ludicrous, especially considering that the number of farm fires in Punjab had actually been the same as last year, said the chief minister. If stubble burning was the primary cause of Delhi's air pollution, as Kejriwal claimed it to be, then how could he explain the atrociously high AQI in the national capital even during months of December and January, asked Amarinder Singh.

The Chief Minister asked Kejriwal to explain how he could blame Punjab when the AQI levels in the state, where the stubble fires were taking place, were much better than Delhi. "The sudden spike in pollution levels in Delhi post Diwali was quite evidently linked with the firecrackers, which Kejriwal and his government failed to control despite the Supreme Court's directives in this regard," said the Punjab Chief Minister, pointing out that the national capital's PM2.5 concentration had, as per reports, actually been lower this year than in the past.

Reports suggest that AQI in Delhi, which was recorded at 163 at 5.30 pm on Diwali day, touched 1,005 around 11.30 pm the same night due to a sudden spurt in firecrackers. Is Kejriwal so dumb that he could not see the correlation between these figures and the current AQI levels in Delhi, said Amarinder Singh, asking the chief minister of the national capital to refrain from resorting to such theatrics.

AAP has been totally wiped out already from the political scene in Punjab and elsewhere and Kejriwal's decision to resort to street politics clearly indicated that he was looking at an imminent defeat even in Delhi, which had evidently prompted him to resort to such theatrics, said the Punjab chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...

Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and ...

Cyclone Maha to cross Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours

Two cyclonic storms are brewing in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019