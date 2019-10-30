International Development News
Development News Edition

Saudi understands India's position on Kashmir; issue not discussed during PM's meetings in Riyadh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:34 IST
Saudi understands India's position on Kashmir; issue not discussed during PM's meetings in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia understands India's position on Kashmir and it believes what India is doing is betterment of its own population, an Indian source said here on Wednesday. The source made the remarks a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

"There is a greater political understanding (in Saudi Arabia) of India's position on Kashmir," the source said. He said there was no discussion on Kashmir during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and the top Saudi leadership on Tuesday. He, however, said Pakistan did came up during talks between the two sides.

"Saudi considers Kashmir as an internal issue" of India, the source said, indicating that the Saudi side does not support Pakistan on the issue. A joint statement issued after the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed on Tuesday reiterated "their categorical rejection of all forms of interference in the internal affairs of countries."

The statement also asked the international community to "fulfill its responsibilities towards preventing any attacks on the sovereignty of State", without naming any country. Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. Saudi Arabia, known to be a key ally of Pakistan, has been siding with India in its campaign to rid the region of terrorism and pledged to extend all cooperation to effectively deal with the challenge.

The joint statement condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. "The two sides stressed that the extremism and terrorism threaten all nations and societies. They rejected any attempt to link this universal phenomenon to any particular race, religion or culture," it said.

It said that both sides expressed their rejection of all terrorist acts and stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJPs IT Cell. Add...

UPDATE 3-Chile cancels APEC trade meet, global climate summit as protests rage

Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war that has slowed world economic growth. Chilean President Sebastia...

Killing of migrant labourers in JK fallout of Article 370 decision: Karat

Condemning the killing of five migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam, CPIM politburo member Prakash Karat on Wednesday alleged that such terror activities are a fallout of the situation created by the Centres move to abrogate Artic...

Orange alert in 4 districts in Kerala

An orange alert was issued on Wednesday for four districts in Kerala by the Met department following formation of a deep depression in the Arabian sea. The Orange alert, indicating heavy to very rainfall of between 6 CM to 20 CM, was for E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019