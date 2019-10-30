NCP stages demonstration against Patil's saree distribution

The NCP on Wednesday accused Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil of influencing the voters by distributing sarees to women in Kothrud constituency, from where he won the just-concluded Assembly election. Patil won from Kothrud by defeating MNS candidate Kishor Shinde by over 25,000 votes in the state Assembly elections held last week.

After the poll win, Patil distributed sarees to women in his constituency as a 'Bhau-beej' gift. The city unit of the NCP held a demonstration at Deccan Gymkhana area of the city against the move.

"The BJP has influenced the voters in Kothrud assembly constituency by distributing sarees to women. Therefore, we held a demonstration against Patil. We will ask the Election Commission to investigate this saree distribution move," an NCP leader said. Patil had earlier said that he thought of doing something for his sisters, economically backward, live in slums and work as domestic help, on the occasion of 'Bhau- beej'.

"This year, we are starting with Kothrud, but from next year, my target would be to implement this exercise in all eight constituencies of Pune...I believe in giving...," he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)