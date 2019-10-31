International Development News
Shiv Sena reiterates demand for equal power-sharing in Maharashtra as tussle continues

Shiv Sena on Thursday stood adamant on its demand of implementing 50-50 power sharing formula in the next government as deadlock continues to prevail in the ruling alliance

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena on Thursday stood adamant on its demand of implementing 50-50 formula in the next government as deadlock continues to prevail in the ruling alliance Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI that the party is firm on its demand to equally share the tenure of the chief minister's post with the BJP.

"I have never said that Shiv Sena has gone soft on its demand for equal power-sharing. What does a 50-50 formula mean? Does not the chief minister's post come under its purview? There should an equal division of the tenure of the chief minister's post," Raut said. However, he said that Shiv Sena and BJP are yet to initiate talks to break the stalemate to form the government.

Raut said that Shiv Sena was not a 'bachcha party' (new party) and it has made its space in the state politics, breaking several such critical equations. As Shiv Sena continues to push for its demand for 50-50 formula, ally BJP has said it will not share the chief minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadanvis.

He rejected the talks of implementing 13-26 Cabinet berth formula between Shiv Sena and BJP respectively. "I do not know where does it come from. Finally, it will happen as per our earlier talks (50-50 formula)," he said. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

