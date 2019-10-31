International Development News
Development News Edition

Sardar Patel's dream of 'Akhand Bharat' realised by scrapping Article 370: Smriti Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amethi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:56 IST
Sardar Patel's dream of 'Akhand Bharat' realised by scrapping Article 370: Smriti Irani

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of a united India was realised by scrapping Article 370, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday as she congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which became two Union Territories after the bifurcation of the state. The Women and Child Development minister took part in the 'Run for Unity" organised here to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and administered the oath of unity to school children.

On the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, Irani administered the oath for maintaining national unity, integrity and security to the school children. Interacting with reporters, she said Amethi has dedicated itself to contribute in the 'Nav Nirman' of the country while working on the path shown by Sardar Patel.

"Sardar Patel's dream of 'akhand Bharat' was realised by scrapping Article 370 and I welcome and congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the minister said. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday transitioned from a state into two union territories on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind revoked President's rule imposed in the state and took over control of the administration of the two new union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Irani also took part in a similar programme in Gauriganj area of the district. Earlier she met the locals at her residence and promised to resolve their problems and interacted with party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South Africans called to focus on supporting Springboks

Cabinet at its meeting called on all South Africans and supporters from across the globe to rally behind the Boks and demonstrate their support by participating in Green Fridays and sharing messages of support on social media platforms.On S...

Sensex extends gains for 5th session; Yes Bank zooms 24 pc

Extending its gains for the fifth straight session, market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 77 points higher at 40,129 on Thursday on the back of a rally in IT and banking stocks. After touching a fresh lifetime high of 40,392.22 intra-day, the 3...

FACTBOX-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot tie-up: how does it work?

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA have agreed to join forces to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The following are some of the key elements of the deal Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA and PSA aim to reach a binding agreement to c...

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

Bangladesh has a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for the Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019