CPI's TN unit, DMK condole Dasgupta's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:06 IST
The CPI Tamil Nadu unit and DMK on Thursday condoled the death of veteran party leader Gurudas Dasgupta. Dasgupta died in Kolkata on Thursday following a prolonged illness. The veteran Communist leader was 83.

CPI State secretary D Mutharasan recalled Dasgupta's contribution towards the welfare of workers and farmers, and pointed out that the late leader had been a former AITUC general secretary. The party's state unit will observe a three-day mourning and the CPI flags will fly half mast, Mutharasan said in a statement.

DMK President MK Stalin described Dasgupta as an affable leader. The veteran, he said, was attracted to Communist ideals as a student, and was known for his powerful speeches in the Parliament.

"He was an affable person and had great respect for Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) and moved closely with him," Stalin said in a party statement. "Following his demise, democracy has lost one of its sons," he added.

His death was an "irreparable loss" for the CPI and the worker class, Stalin said and expressed his sympathies with the family of the late leader and the Communist party. PTI SA SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

