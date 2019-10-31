International Development News
Development News Edition

Work together, not in silos, PM tells IAS officers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kevadiya
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:44 IST
Work together, not in silos, PM tells IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon young IAS officers to work together for the nation, saying silos and hierarchy don't help the system. He called for working towards realing the vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

Modi was addressing bureaucrats participating in the first-ever Common Foundation Course called 'Aarambh', being held at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat. "This course, Aarambh, is nation-centric and future- centric. It will usher a paradigm shift in administration, whereby people stop working on silos.

"Instead, people work together and in a comprehensive manner," a tweet posted on Modi's official twitter handle - PMO India - quoted him as saying at the event. Modi said no bureaucratic posting should be seen as a punishment rather it should be treated as an opportunity.

"The presence of silos and hierarchy doesn't help our system. Whoever we are, wherever we are, we have to work together for the nation," he added. "Let's change how we look at things. Even something like a changed terminology helps. Earlier, people would keep saying backward districts. Today we say aspirational districts. Why should any posting be a punishment posting? Why not see it as an opportunity posting?" the PM said.

On the occasion, Modi remembered the contribution of independent India's first home minister, Sardrar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the development of civil services. "The Indian Civil Service (now called Indian Administrative Service) owes a lot to Sardar Patel. From here in Kevadia, where the 'Statue of Unity' is, may we all find inspiration and vigour to do something for our nation.

"Let us work towards making India a five trillion dollar economy," Modi said. Modi was here to pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South African finmin: Moody's looking 'very carefully' at fiscal stance

Rating agency Moodys told South Africas National Treasury it was looking very carefully at the countrys fiscal stance and will release its view on Friday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told parliament.Mboweni spoke a day after he gave a ble...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields set for biggest daily fall in October on Fed cut, trade war

Euro zone bond yields were on track for their sharpest daily fall in October on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and as doubts about U.S.-China trade negotiations drove demand for safe-haven as...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers planned to cast the first vote on Thursday in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-moving eff...

Bajaj, TVS Motor settle all cases related to patent infringement

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co on Thursday said they have settled a decade-old dispute related to a patent infringement case with the two companies withdrawing several pending proceedings from various courts and fora. In separate regulatory fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019