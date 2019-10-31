India-Japan military exercise Dharma Guardian 2019 culminated

In the series of joint bilateral exercises between India & Japan, both nations once again came together to propel their bilateral relations towards the next level. The second edition of bilateral annual military exercise Dharma Guardian - 2019 between Indian and Japanese Army culminated on 31 October 2019 at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) Vairengte, Mizoram in a function presided over by General Goro Yuasa, Chief of Staff, Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces and Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, GOC, 3 Corps.

The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain. The entire curriculum was planned in a progressive manner wherein the participants initially familiarised themselves with each others' organization, weapons, and combat skills before graduating to joint tactical exercises.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations were conducted. Both the Armies also shared their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refined drills and procedures for joint operations. The exercise culminated with a 72 hours validation phase.

Besides fostering mutual understanding & trust, this marks the reaffirmation of India & Japan to further bolster bilateral security and defense cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB)