Javadekar to use e-vehicles for travel from Friday

In a move to boost efforts to tackle rising air pollution in the national capital, Union minister Prakash Javadekar will be using electric vehicles for his official travel starting from Friday. The step has been taken in view of increasing level of air pollution in Delhi, ministry sources said.

Javekar, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Environment and Forest, will be flagging off the electric vehicles on Friday and is also expected to make some announcements about air pollution. Sources said top officials will also be using e-vehicles.

The Air Quality Index, which takes into account five chief pollutants including PM10 and PM2.5, was "severe" on Friday and was recorded at 389 around 2.30 pm on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 401-500 is considered ''hazardous''. (ANI)

