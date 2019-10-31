International Development News
BJP's Prabhat Jha new chairman of Rajya Sabha ethics committee

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:53 IST
  31-10-2019
Prabhat Jha of the BJP will head the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha with Chairman of the Upper House Venkaiah Naidu reconstituting eight House panels, it was announced on Thursday. Jha replaces his party colleague Narayan Lal Panchariya. The Ethics Committee looks into conduct-related complaints against the members of the Upper House.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was named as Chairman of the Committee on Petitions in place of Jha. Several other committees were also reconstituted.

T Subbarami Reddy of the Congress was named as the chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, A Navaneetha Krishnan as chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances, Om Prakash Mathur of BJP as chairman of the House Committee that allots accommodation for members. As per the rules of the House, the Rajya Sabha chairman heads the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Rules. By convention, the deputy chairman heads the Committee on Privileges.

The new members of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha are B K Hariprasad of the Congress, Narayan Lal Panchariya and Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe of the BJP and K Keshava Rao of the TRS. Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition are special invitees to the Committee, a statement from the chairman's office said. The new members of the Committee on Rules include Satyanarayan Jatiya, Swapan Das Gupta and Y S Chowdary of the BJP, PL Punia of the Congress, Naresh Gujral of Akali Dal, and Subhash Chandra and Amar Singh, both Independents.

These Standing House Committees are concerned with the examination of various issues concerning the domain that is reflected in their names and their tenure is till next reconstitution. Eight department-related Standing Committees under the control of Rajya Sabha that were reconstituted by Naidu in September undertake detailed examination of the legislative proposals, demands for grants and other select subjects, the statement said.

The tenure of a department-related Standing Committees is one year.

