Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon
Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.
In a televised statement read by one of its MPs, the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc called on President Michel Aoun to begin consultations with lawmakers to start the process of forming a new government.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Andrew Heavens)
