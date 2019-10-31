Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.

In a televised statement read by one of its MPs, the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc called on President Michel Aoun to begin consultations with lawmakers to start the process of forming a new government.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Andrew Heavens)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Dutch farmers block roads across the Netherlands in third protest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)