Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:52 IST
Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.

In a televised statement read by one of its MPs, the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc called on President Michel Aoun to begin consultations with lawmakers to start the process of forming a new government.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Andrew Heavens)

