International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister would waste time available to enact reforms that are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.

In a televised statement read by one of its MPs, the bloc said parliamentary consultations should take their "natural course" to start the process of forming a new government. "The bloc called on the (central bank) to take all measures and steps that would lead to guaranteeing to avoid the monetary situation in the country spiraling out of control, especially at this delicate and difficult time," it said.

Hariri resigned on Tuesday.

Also Read: South Sudan Oil & Power 2019 to hold discussion between ministers on Block 5A's resumption

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a demon

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on administrative issues, on Thursday said the Centre had posted a demon here, as she has allegedly been impeding various welfa...

Twitter says tech tools remove one in two abusive tweets in H1

Twitters technology tools removed one in two tweets containing abusive content posted in the first half of this year, it said on Thursday, amid calls to the U.S. social media company and its peers to do more to tackle the issue.Silicon Vall...

Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard

A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an Indian monitor lizard, an endangered species, forest officials said. The accused, Subhash Rathod, was identified and nabbed after a video went viral, in wh...

AIKSCC to organise nationwide protest on Nov 4 against RCEP trade deal

Farmers body AIKSCC on Thursday said it will organise a nationwide protest on November 4 to warn the government against going ahead with inclusion of agriculture in the proposed RCEP trade deal. The AIKSCC, a coalition of over 250 farmer or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019