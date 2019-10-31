International Development News
Shiv Sena ideology better than BJP's: Congress MP Husain Dalwai

Amid the ongoing rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the seat-sharing formula to form government in Maharashtra, Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Thursday said that Sena's ideology is better than that of the BJP.

ongress MP Husain Dalwai speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the seat-sharing formula to form government in Maharashtra, Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Thursday said that Sena's ideology is better than that of the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Dalwai said, "Congress ideology may differ from the Sena but their ideology is better than BJP's. Sena's ideology speaks about Marathi Manus. Personally, I feel there is nothing wrong to raise the issue of faces by Marathi people."

On asked if Congress will support Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra, Dalwai said, "Why not?!" "There is a history that Shiv Sena had supported Congress many times including former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the emergency period and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra AR Antule. The Sena had also supported Pratibha Patil while she was in the race to be the president of the country," he said.

He said that if Uddhav Thackrey's Sena comes with any proposal to form an alliance with Congress to come into power then party high command would definitely give it a thought. As Shiv Sena continues to push for its demand for 50-50 formula, ally BJP has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadanvis.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

