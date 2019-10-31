Iraqi PM will only resign if a replacement is found - president

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi would only resign in response to mass protests if parliamentary blocs agree on his replacement to avoid a constitutional vacuum.

Salih said in a live address that new elections could only take place under a new electoral law.

"The prime minister had previously agreed to submit his resignation if the blocs agree on an acceptable replacement in order to adhere to constitutional and legal frameworks," Salih said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)