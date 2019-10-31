Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. "I will request the Central government to send a team of experts to assess the losses caused by the recent spell of unseasonal rains in the state so that the affected farmers could be provided relief quickly," the Governor said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Koshyari spoke to a delegation of Shiv Sena legislators including Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde here at the Raj Bhavan. The delegation presented a memorandum to the Governor and sought his intervention to offer quick relief to farmers.

On October 28, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the Governor to extend Diwali wishes. The meeting comes amid an ongoing tussle over government formation in the state, between BJP and Shiv Sena.

The Sena is standing firm on its demand for a 50-50 formula, while ally BJP has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadanvis.The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)