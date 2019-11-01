Former UK Tory MP Sandbach defects to Liberal Democrats - The Times
UK former Conservative party member Antoinette Sandbach has defected to the Liberal Democrats, the Times reported on Thursday.
Sandbach, who represents the Cheshire seat of Eddisbury, will fight to retain her seat in the coming general election, the newspaper said.
"I'm standing as a Liberal Democrat because of the values of the party... And I see the two main parties being stuck in the past and floating off to two extremes. And the Liberal Democrats reflect my values," the Times quoted Sandbach as saying.
