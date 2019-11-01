International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong braces for mass rally over weekend after Halloween clashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 08:03 IST
Hong Kong braces for mass rally over weekend after Halloween clashes
Visuals from the Hong Kong protest. Photo/ANI

Hong Kong cleaned up its famed party zone Lan Kwai Fong on Friday after a night of clashes marred Halloween festivities when police fired tear gas at protesters and were heckled by fancy dress revelers. The Asian financial hub faces another mass demonstration on Saturday, the latest in more than five months of unrest.

Black-clad anti-government protesters, wearing the now-banned face masks, mingled with Halloween revelers in the bar district of Lan Kwai Fong on Thursday. It was the first time the party zone had been targeted. Since June, protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong in sometimes violent demonstrations in response to perceived Chinese meddling with the city's promised freedoms.

As colorfully costumed partygoers sipped their drinks, riot police with shields and batons pushed back crowds of revelers and demonstrators who shouted and swore at them to go away. After lengthy standoff police fired plumes of tear gas at protesters congregating below the Lan Kwai Fong strip in Central, lined with luxury shopping malls, banks and jewelry shops.

Thursday's clashes come ahead of a pro-democracy rally on Saturday at Victoria Park beside the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay. Protesters are calling for other cities including New York, Boston, Sydney and London to stand with them on Saturday in calling for China to fully respect Hong Kong's autonomy as enshrined in the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

China on Thursday said it would ensure Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and protect national security in the face of unrest, the ruling Communist Party said after a key meeting of its senior leadership. Protesters in Hong Kong say Beijing is interfering more and more in the Chinese territory and encroaching on freedoms guaranteed under a "one country, two systems formula".

China denies meddling and has accused foreign governments including the United States and Britain of stirring up trouble. On Thursday, Hong Kong's High Court issued a temporary injunction banning people from posting or spreading messages online which "incites the use or threat of violence".

The measure is the first time authorities have tried to curb the publishing of comments online, a move critics say sets a dangerous precedent for controlling the internet. The ban, effective until November 15, applies to any internet platform and specifically names LIHKG and Telegram, two popular tools that protesters use to communicate on.

The measure also comes as data on Thursday confirmed that Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter. While the Sino-U.S. trade war has hampered the city's economy, the protests have dealt a further blow, crippling the retail and tourism sectors. Retail figures expected later on Friday are expected to be the worst on record.

Also Read: EXPLAINER-U.S. House passes legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-S.Korea searches for survivors of helicopter crash off disputed islands

Rescue services were searching for seven missing passengers of a South Korean fire department helicopter that crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, officials said on Friday.The Airbus Helicopters H225 aircr...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he will make Florida his permanent residence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence instead of his Trump Tower apartment in New York City.Trump has owned the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach since 1985 and has spent m...

Hong Kong braces for mass rally over weekend after Halloween clashes

Hong Kong cleaned up its famed party zone Lan Kwai Fong on Friday after a night of clashes marred Halloween festivities when police fired tear gas at protesters and were heckled by fancy dress revelers. The Asian financial hub faces another...

Resolutions introduced in US Congress to recognize Sikhs' contributions in America

Marking 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, resolutions have been introduced in the US Congress to recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by Sikhs in the United States and the discrimination they have faced in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019