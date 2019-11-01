EC to announce poll schedule for Jharkhand on Friday evening
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Friday evening, an official statement said.
The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.
There were speculations that the EC would announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite-only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.
