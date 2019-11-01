4 Burundian journalists held for undermining state security

Four journalists and their driver are still being held in Burundi after being arrested for undermining national security while covering a rebel attack from neighboring DR Congo, the attorney general said. The Burundian reporters were detained on Tuesday last week while reporting in Bubanza, in the country's northwest, prompting calls from free press groups for their immediate release.

The journalists, from the Iwacu newspaper, one of the last independent publications in Burundi, were detained along with their driver while trying to speak to residents fleeing fighting between rebels and national forces. "The attorney general of the Republic wants to reaffirm here that these people were not arrested because they are journalists but for the things they are accused of," Sylvestre Nyandwi said in a statement released late Thursday.

He said they were "apprehended on a hill where clashes were taking place and facts at the disposition of the prosecutors indicate that they could have had this information beforehand," he said. He said the court in Bubanza had "decided on the preventive detention" of the five for "undermining national security".

At least 14 Burundian rebels were killed in the attack, the first by the RED-Tabara group since 2017, according to Burundian police. The rebels meanwhile claim to kill about 10 defense personnel.

Burundi has been locked in crisis since President Pierre Nkurunziza in April 2015 announced he would seek a controversial third term in office, sparking civil unrest that has left 1,200 dead and over 400,000 displaced. The next presidential election is scheduled to be held in 2020.

The international media rights group RSF recently warned that there was such a crackdown on the press in Burundi that "there is a risk of all forms of independent journalism disappearing" less than a year before the election. Burundi is currently ranked 159th out of 180 countries on the RSF's world press freedom index.

