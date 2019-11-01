International Development News
Development News Edition

Lagging in endorsements, Warren makes quiet push for party backing in White House bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:31 IST
Lagging in endorsements, Warren makes quiet push for party backing in White House bid
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Freshman New Hampshire legislator Gaby Grossman was surprised earlier this year to get a voicemail from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had called to talk about her White House campaign.

"She said: 'Hey, just want to catch up and talk,' and then gives her phone number to call her back," said Grossman, who like other elected officials in the early primary voting state are used to hearing from Democratic presidential campaigns seeking their support - but not from the candidates themselves. The state lawmaker endorsed Warren last month and still plays the voicemail for friends.

Warren's direct outreach was a sign of her quiet efforts to woo party insiders and try to quell lingering concerns about her candidacy among the party's establishment as the Massachusetts progressive has become a top contender for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Although Warren leads former Vice President Joe Biden in fundraising and is neck and neck with him in national opinion polls, she trails him and even other lower-polling, moderate rivals in major endorsements that traditionally signal a candidate's strength in states with the first nominating contests.

She also still faces a major threat from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a friend, and fellow liberal who despite a heart attack shows no signs of bowing out ahead of the rivals' key showdown in the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11. Interviews with nearly a dozen Democratic insiders in New Hampshire show Warren is trying to close the gap by giving personal attention to lesser-known, yet still influential local leaders to secure their support.

She is using those conversations to set herself apart from Sanders, a political independent in the Senate. While she does not specifically reference him, Warren is telling Democrats that she unequivocally supports the party, the sources said. One New Hampshire party official, who has yet to endorse, said Warren assured her in a one-on-one conversation that she is a "real Democrat."

In New Hampshire this week, Warren reminded an audience she had campaigned for their U.S. senators, Maggie Hassan, and Jeanne Shaheen, as well as 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and she raised $11 million for Democrats and state parties during the 2018 congressional elections. "Let me start by saying I am on this team and whoever is our Democratic nominee, I am in 100 percent," Warren said. "I think this is important."

TRAILING IN ENDORSEMENTS Sanders rankled many Democrats when he did not share his donor's list with the Democratic National Committee after his failed 2016 bid for the party's presidential nomination.

As a result, the DNC asked 2020 Democratic candidates to sign a "loyalty pledge" that they would run and govern like Democrats, which Sanders did. Questions persist for both Sanders and Warren about whether their uncompromising liberalism may alienate moderate Democrats and independents whose votes are crucial to beat Trump.

Although she won the backing of the Working Families Party, a progressive group with more than 50,000 members, Warren had the endorsement as of late October of just one fellow U.S. senator, Ed Markey, also from Massachusetts. Nine members of the U.S. House of Representatives have backed her campaign, along with one big-city mayor, Philadelphia's Jim Kenney. Biden had endorsements from five U.S. senators, 16 House members, two big-city mayors, and three governors, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.

Warren also lagged Biden, Sanders and fellow Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker in overall endorsements from state legislators, although she has the most in Iowa, which hosts the first nominating contest, according to a tracker compiled by University of Houston professor Boris Shor. Biden also is supported by New Hampshire's popular Democratic former Governor John Lynch.

Warren's campaign said it was focused on getting grassroots endorsements, such as those from community leaders, local officials, and activists. Terry Shumaker, a former U.S. ambassador for President Bill Clinton and prominent New Hampshire Democrat, said having the backing of local leaders with stature in their communities mattered in places like New Hampshire.

"Most people in New Hampshire put more stock in who the selectmen in their town are supporting. When they see a candidate's yard sign in that person's lawn, that probably gets more supporters than if their U.S. congressman endorsed this or that candidate," said Shumaker, who has endorsed Biden. Some of the behind-the-scenes work being done by Warren and her campaign could matter more when it comes time to vote, her supporters said.

Lisa DeMio, chairwoman of the Hampstead Democratic Committee, supports Warren personally, although DeMio will not endorse a 2020 primary candidate in an official capacity. DeMio said Warren's team - along with Booker's - had sent a staffer to every monthly meeting held by a six-town coalition in a Republican-leaning area of New Hampshire since launching her campaign, showing it will leave no stone unturned.

"It's a really well-run campaign," DeMio said. "Their engagement and their strategy is, 'let's talk one-on-one over coffee.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Measles destroys immune system's memory of past infections: Study

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study that cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne dise...

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday under a deal between the two countries that forced a Kurdish militia away from territory near Turkeys border.Turkey and allied Syrian rebels laun...

Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains. Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy l...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019