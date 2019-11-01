All parties to jointly celebrate Prakash Purab in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi

International Development News
Development News Edition

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:05 IST
Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) An all-party meeting held at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday decided to jointly celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi. The Congress government in the state has planned a mega event at Sultanpur Lodhi, where the first Sikh guru spent over 18 years of his life and attained enlightenment.

It was observed at the meeting that even on earlier occasions, all such celebrations were organised by the state government and leaders of all political parties had jointly participated in it. "It was unfortunate that certain political parties had this time decided to break from the tradition and exploit this pious and historic occasion to promote their vested interests," an official spokesperson said.

The meeting resolved that the state government will invite leaders of all political parties, both state and national, for the event. In keeping with the religious sentiment of the event, all speeches will be restricted to propagating the Guru's philosophy and his life, the official said after the meeting.

Besides the chief minister, the ruling Congress was represented by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar. Others who attended the meeting were Harbans Singh Kandhola (SAD - 1920), Bhupinder Sambhar and Hardev Arshi (CPI), Gurparamjit Kaur Taggar (CPI-M), Sewa Singh Sekhwan (SAD Taksali), Baba Sarbjot Singh Bedi (Sant Samaj), BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi, Manjit Singh Bilaspur (AAP) and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

The chief minister said that the state government wanted all parties and their representatives to join its main event, irrespective of their different political ideologies. The historic occasion should have been kept above petty politics, he said, adding that he had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a function, but things did not work out.

The chief minister said he was in favour of joint celebrations from the outset and in keeping with this sentiment, he would personally address the gathering from the stage at an event organised by the Government of India at Dera Baba Nanak on November 9. Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the decision taken at the all-party meeting for joint celebration would send a positive message to the people, especially the Sikhs.

The state government tried to offer various options to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee but it did not agree as it seemed determined to go alone, he added.

