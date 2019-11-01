International Development News
Kerala Assly holds special session on Gandhi's 150th birth

The ruling CPI(M) led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF took swipes at the BJP-led government at the centre as the Kerala assembly held a special session on Friday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing the session, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out the BJP government, saying the country was passing through a "shameful juncture" as voices are being raised for constructing a temple for the killers of Gandhi and seeking award of Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, to him.

While the nation was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, there were people who had enacted his murder by shooting at his effigy, Vijayan said. "We are also at a shameful juncture where voices are being raised for constructing a temple for Gandhi killer and awarding him Bharat Ratna", Vijayan said.

The Hindu Mahasabha had on January 30 this year 'celebrated' Mahatma Gandhi's 71st death anniversary and had released a video, showing its National Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey shooting at Gandhi's effigy, to celebrate the occasion. Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Vijayan also flayed the BJP government for unveiling a portrait of Hindu Maha Sabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the central hall of Parliament.

Instead of Savarkar's portrait, the picture of M P Narayana Menon, who refused to apologise to the Britishers to gain his freedom from the Prison in Andamans, should have been unveiled in Parliament, Vijayan said. There was nothing worse than comparing Gandhi with Godse, the Chief Minister added.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala also lashed out at the BJP and said the country was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma at a time when the ideology which killed Gandhi was gaining dominance. He said Gandhi's India included people of all religions, color,faith, territories without any geographical differences, who speak different languages and follow various cultures.

"Gandhi was the most fearless leader in the world. He believed that only a coward would take a weapon and kill a human. Before succeeding in murdering him on January 30, 1948, the right-wing forces had attempted to kill him five times before.

This was because he brought together all Indians, despite all the differences," Chennithala said. He said it was an ideology, not a killer, that ended the life of Gandhi.

Lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal said the ideologies of Gandhi should be spread through textbooks among the children. "At least one chapter on Gandhiji should be there in every textbook," he said.

Leaders from various political parties, including Indian Union Muslim League, various factions of Kerala Congress, CPI and other also spoke on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

