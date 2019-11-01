Odd-even: Delhi govt announces staggered working hours of its offices

The Delhi government on Friday decided to stagger working hours of its offices during the implementation of the 12-day odd-even scheme, a move aimed at reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city. However, private offices in the national capital will not come under the government order, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying this is the first experiment of staggered office timings, but next time the AAP dispensation will consider the same for them.

"This is the first experiment of staggered office timings. Private offices are not included but next time we will consider staggered timing for them also," Kejriwal said at a press conference here. A senior official said that on an average, around 75 per cent government offices open at 9.30 am and close at 6 pm, while the rest of the offices such as health and education open at 9 am.

According to an order issued by the general administration department, working hours of a total of 42 government offices have been staggered, with 21 having office timings from 10.30 pm to 7 pm and the rest from 9.30 am to 6 pm. The order said the new office timings will be only applicable during the odd-even scheme from November 4-15.

Departments like municipal corporations of Delhi, transport, directorate of education, higher education, irrigation and flood control, state election commission, information and publicity, excise and urban development will open at 10.30 am. "Another step by Delhi Govt to combat Air Pollution. Timings of offices @ ITO & Civil Lines have been staggered during #OddEven Scheme from 4th Nov-15th Nov..." Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

In September this year, Kejriwal had met Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and said Delhi would implement his suggestions to stagger working hours.

