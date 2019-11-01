International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd-even: Delhi govt announces staggered working hours of its offices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:30 IST
Odd-even: Delhi govt announces staggered working hours of its offices

The Delhi government on Friday decided to stagger working hours of its offices during the implementation of the 12-day odd-even scheme, a move aimed at reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city. However, private offices in the national capital will not come under the government order, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying this is the first experiment of staggered office timings, but next time the AAP dispensation will consider the same for them.

"This is the first experiment of staggered office timings. Private offices are not included but next time we will consider staggered timing for them also," Kejriwal said at a press conference here. A senior official said that on an average, around 75 per cent government offices open at 9.30 am and close at 6 pm, while the rest of the offices such as health and education open at 9 am.

According to an order issued by the general administration department, working hours of a total of 42 government offices have been staggered, with 21 having office timings from 10.30 pm to 7 pm and the rest from 9.30 am to 6 pm. The order said the new office timings will be only applicable during the odd-even scheme from November 4-15.

Departments like municipal corporations of Delhi, transport, directorate of education, higher education, irrigation and flood control, state election commission, information and publicity, excise and urban development will open at 10.30 am. "Another step by Delhi Govt to combat Air Pollution. Timings of offices @ ITO & Civil Lines have been staggered during #OddEven Scheme from 4th Nov-15th Nov..." Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

In September this year, Kejriwal had met Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and said Delhi would implement his suggestions to stagger working hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Assembly clears bill on Shani Shingnapur temple

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today passed a bill that enables the state government to take control of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district. The bill was cleared by the Lower House in the wee hours. The state governmen...

Courtney Walsh appointed Windies women's team assistant coach

Cricket West Indies on Friday appointed former fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the new assistant coach of the womens team. Walsh will be assisting the head coach Gus Logie.Acknowledging the development, Walsh said My function is to focus a lo...

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019