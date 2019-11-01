CM's 'demon' remark uncivilised, says Bedi

A day after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy called her a 'demon', Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday hit out at him, saying the remark was 'uncivilized' and 'unacceptable'. "Demons do not work for the larger good and demons want everything for themselves and also scare people," she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.

In a strong reaction, she said the word 'demon' used against her "is unparliamentary, uncalled for, uncivilized, uncouth and unacceptable." BJP Puducherry unit Treasurer and MLA K G Shankar condemned the remark by Narayanasamy. The Chief Minister, who has been having a running feud with Bedi over her style of functioning, had on Thursday said "We (Congress government) are putting in strenuous efforts to ameliorate a lot of the people through various welfare schemes.

"But the Centre has posted a `demon` here and she has been hindering the implementation of the schemes cleared by the cabinet," he had charged while speaking at a function organized by the ruling Congress to observe the 35th death anniversary of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. Narayanasamy had been accusing Bedi of interfering in the work of the elected government and objected to her field visits. He had even demanded that the Centre recall her.

Bedi has rejected the charges and been maintaining that she was only discharging her duties as an L-G. Taking exception to the remark of Narayanasamy, Shankar said he should not have stooped to such a level as to cause a slur on the constitutional authority.

Narayanasamy might have differences with Bedi, who is the administrator of the Union Territory under the Constitution. But such differences could be ironed out in an acceptable manner instead of stooping to a level that was unbecoming of a Chief Minister, he told PTI.

