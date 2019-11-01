International Development News
Shastri united country through slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri united India through his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' during the time of war. He also paid floral tributes to the former premier at his statue at Shastri street in Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

In a series of tweets, Singh said Shastri led India in difficult times and infused new energy into the country through his strong will and determination. "Through his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', he united the nation in the time of war and strengthened the feeling of self-esteem, honour and respect among the people of the country," he added.

Singh described Shastri as epitome of simplicity and honesty who professed probity in public life. He also visited the school built in the memory of Shastri and interacted with the children studying there.

The former Indian prime minister breathed his last in Tashkent on January 11, 1966 a day after the Tashkent Agreement was signed between India and Pakistan post the 1965 war. Singh is on an official visit to Uzbekistan to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and participate in bilateral engagements with the Uzbekistan government.

He will represent India in the meeting of Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO on Saturday. He will also have bilateral engagements on November 2-3, including a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Major General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich.

