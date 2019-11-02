International Development News
PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Thailand today

During his three-day official visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

During his three-day official visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok on Saturday evening. "Connecting with the Indian diaspora is something I always look forward to. At 6 PM IST this evening in Bangkok, I would interact with the Indian community based in Thailand. Their contributions to Thailand in various spheres are valuable," the Prime Minister tweeted earlier today.

Modi had embarked on the three-day visit to Thailand on Saturday morning. He is slated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits during his trip. "These meetings are key parts of India's Act East policy," PMO India stated.

Apart from attending the meetings, he is also scheduled to release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will also hold several bilaterals on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

