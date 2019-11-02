Govt to set up 'hunar hubs' in every state: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that his ministry has been working on war-footing to set up “hunar hubs” across the country to train indigenous talent of master artisans, craftsmen in the next five years as per the market needs. On the occasion of formal inauguration of a “Hunar Haat”, being held at the north central zone cultural centre here from November 1 to 10, 2019, Naqvi said his ministry has sanctioned 100 “Hunar Hubs” in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of the Modi government -II.

“Training will be provided to master artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts according to the modern needs in these “Hunar Hubs”, he said, adding that his ministry has been working on war-footing to establish them. Uttar Pradesh Minister for Khadi and Village Industry Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister of Civil Aviation and Minority Welfare Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Naqvi said the employment-oriented schemes of the Modi Government such as “Hunar Haat” have ensured economic empowerment of traditional master artisans and craftsmen from minority communities. “More than 2.5 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last three years through 'Hunar Haat.' These include a large number of women artisans,” the minister said.

More than 300 master artisans and culinary experts including a large number of women artisans from every corner of the country are participating in the “Hunar Haat” at Allahabad. All the 'Hunar Haats' to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat”, said Naqvi, adding his minority has decided to organise about 100 “Hunar Haat” in the next five years across the country.

The next “Hunar Haat” will be organised at Trade Fair, New Delhi and then in Mumbai. PTI RAJ RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)