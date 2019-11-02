Former J-K BSP chief Tarsem Khullar joins NC
Former J-K BSP president Tarsem Khullar joined the National Conference along with several others on Saturday, an NC spokesman said. They joined the NC here in the presence of the party's provincial president Devender Singh Rana.
Before joining the NC, Khullar was the chief of the Ambedkar Sena. Rana asserted that his party's leadership will always stand by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and fight all challenges.
