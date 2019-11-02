JJP expels six members for anti-party activities

The Jannayak Janta Party on Saturday expelled its six members, including three who were given tickets in the recently held Haryana assembly poll, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities and indiscipline. Shashi Bala, Suresh Verma, Badruddin, Baldev, Tuhi Ram Bhardwaj, and Gurpal Majra have been expelled, according to a release issued by the JJP.

They have also been suspended from the party's primary membership for six years, it said. JJP state president Nishan Singh said they had worked against the interest of the party during the assembly elections.

Bala, Verma, and Majra were party candidates from Prithla, Ballabhgarh and Ambala Cantt seats respectively. Bala and Verma did not contest the polls while Gurpal joined the BJP before elections. The JJP won 10 seats in the elections and entered into an alliance with the BJP for forming the government in Haryana. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister.

