Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with U.S. - TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran will not yield to pressure imposed by its longtime foe the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, adding that holding talks with Washington will not solve Tehran's problems.

"One way to block America's influence is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America's pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong," Khamenei, who is Iran's top authority, was quoted by state TV as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

