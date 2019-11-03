International Development News
Development News Edition

Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:29 IST
Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran's supreme leader said Sunday that his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has "trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases," adding that US aggression toward Iran has only grown "wilder and more flagrant" over the years. Khamenei was quoted on his official website in a speech to thousands of students, a day before the 40th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover in Tehran.

Tensions have been high between Washington and Tehran following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision over a year ago to unilaterally pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers. The US has sought to roll back Iran's influence across the region by imposing sanctions and providing military and other aid to its adversaries. Those sanctions have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and have crippled its economy. Iran has since begun breaking terms of the nuclear deal.

Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, repeated his opposition to talks with the US In October, he had said negotiations with the US would not take place unless Washington returned to the nuclear deal by lifting its sanctions. "A ban of negotiation with the US is one of the most important instruments for closing the path for their intervention in Iran," Khamenei said Sunday.

Iran routinely accuses the US of interfering in its internal affairs. It now points to the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" policy, which it describes as trying to topple its Shiite theocracy. The Middle East is currently witnessing anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon and Iraq. While those protests are fueled by local grievances and mainly directed at political elites, they also pose a challenge to Iran, which closely backs both governments as well as powerful armed groups in each country.

Iran and its allies have expressed support for some of the protesters' demands, but have also accused the US and other Western countries of manipulating the demonstrations to sow chaos. Iran has expanded its influence in neighboring Iraq following the 2003 US-led invasion, which empowered the country's Shiite majority. Iraq has a number of powerful Iran-backed militias that were initially mobilized to battle the Islamic State group.

Iran also backs the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which sent thousands of fighters to neighboring Syria to help defeat the uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad, another key Iranian ally. The US has thrown its weight behind Iranian rival Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab monarchies, which funded a number of opposition groups battling Assad in Syria's eight-year civil war. Assad's government has since all but won the war militarily with the help of Russia and Iran.

The US also blames Iran for a September 14 attack key on Saudi oil infrastructure, which temporarily halved the kingdom's production. Tehran denies it launched the cruise missiles and drones used in the assault. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, but analysts say the weapons used wouldn't have the range to reach their targets from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

A Saudi-led and US-backed military coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tamils to back Premadasa in Lanka prez polls

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance TNA on Sunday said they will support the countrys ruling party candidate, Sajith Premadasa, in the November 16 presidential election. After our central committee meeting held in Vavuniya today, we have dec...

Please Lord Indra to induce rains, stop blaming stubble burning: BJP leader on rising pollution

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday advised the government to perform yajnas to please rain god Lord Indra as many parts of northern India have been battling high pollution levels due to stubble burning and bursting of crackers on Diwal...

Nadal's late-season injury jinx strikes again

Paris, Nov 3 AFP Rafael Nadals vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaced this weekend as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was forced out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal muscle strain. The 33-year-old has carved out one of the s...

Two parliamentary panels to take up WhatsApp snooping case

Two parliamentary panels headed by Congress leaders have decided to examine the WhatsApp snooping case and will seek details from top government officials including the Home Secretary. Describing the entire WhatsApp hacking episode as worri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019