Pawan Kalyan read out script given by TDP: YSRCP on JSP's 'Long March'

YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Monday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for their 'Long March' carried out against the state government in Visakhapatnam. Addressing a press conference, Ambati Rambabu said, "Pawan Kalyan read out the script given by TDP and made personal remarks on YSRCP leaders. It proves that the political DNA of TDP and JSP is one and the same."

"It is impossible to satisfy Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, come whatever the government does for the welfare of the people," he added. Launching an attack on TDP, Rambabu stated that Naidu was using Kalyan as his son Nara Lokesh was not succeeding the political arena.

"Pawan Kalyan is the politically adopted son for Chandrababu Naidu. As his own son Nara Lokesh is failing in political arena, Chandrababu is using Pawan Kalyan," he said. "Pawan should do his own politics instead of becoming a pawn in the hands of Chandrababu Naidu," Rambabu added.

Jana Sena Party on Sunday carried out a march against the state government on the issue of prevailing sand scarcity in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan asks T'gana CM to hold talks with RTC unions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)