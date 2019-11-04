Sena leaders meet governor amid stalemate over govt formation
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alongwith Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam on Monday met GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari here amid the stalemate over governmentformation after the October 21 Assembly polls
The Shiv Sena leaders met Koshyari at 5 pm, a RajBhavan official said
The development came at a time when the BJP and theShiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equaldistribution of cabinet portfolios and the term of chiefminister's post for 2.5 years each.
