International Development News
Development News Edition

DefExpo opportunity to be part of shared prosperity: Rajnath Singh

The Round Table was aimed to brief the representatives of foreign missions based in New Delhi about the arrangements being made for DefEpo and elicit suggestions from them to further improve the experience.

DefExpo opportunity to be part of shared prosperity: Rajnath Singh
Shri Rajnath Singh said, DefExpo will showcase the Government’s intent to achieve a turnover of USD 26 billion in aerospace and defense goods and services by 2025. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

In a major outreach to the defense manufacturing industries of the world, the Ministry of Defence organised Ambassadors' Round Table conference on DefExpo 2020, chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh here today. The Round Table was aimed to brief the representatives of foreign missions based in New Delhi about the arrangements being made for DefEpo and elicit suggestions from them to further improve the experience. Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches of over 80 countries participated in the conference indicating the growing stature of the 11th mega biennial event, to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow from February 5-8, 2020.

Addressing the conference, Raksha Mantri said, the DefExpo will not only provide countries with the opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms, but also be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of India's defense industry for meeting operational goals.

"DefExpo is an opportunity to foster partnerships and be part of shared prosperity. These strong ties can boost investment, expand manufacturing, raise the level of technology and accelerate the economic growth of our respective countries," Shri Rajnath Singh added. He said, India's defense sector has matured and is exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with friendly countries to set up industries in India and abroad.

Shri Rajnath Singh said, DefExpo will showcase the Government's intent to achieve a turnover of USD 26 billion in aerospace and defense goods and services by 2025. He added the event will showcase India's plans for Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where investment commitments of about USD 1 billion have already been received. More than 100 business events and seminars are being planned with over 1,000 exhibitors expected at the mega event.

Raksha Mantri also urged the Ambassadors to impress upon the captains of their respective defense industries to participate in DefExpo 2020 in a big way so as to "dive deep into the strategic and business opportunities available and to establish strategic partnerships".

Impressing upon the Expo's sub-theme 'Digital Transformation of Defence', Shri Rajnath Singh said, digitalization is the key to future security scenario as the spectrum of warfare is transiting from land, air & sea to cyber & space. He said DefExpo will demonstrate India's ability in cyberspace and define its needs in the sector. "The challenge is not just to prepare for contingencies but also to repel threats from multiple sources and at the same time possess the ability to respond proactively if needed," he added.

Raksha Mantri reaffirmed the commitment of the Government to make India self-reliant with indigenous defense capabilities. "India has one of the largest defense industrial ecosystems in South and Southeast Asia and we aspire to further build on our strengths," he said.

Shri Rajnath Singh also highlighted that in the last few years, the Government has been focussing on creating a defense industrial base that is technically competitive, providing viable manufacturing facilities and profitable business opportunities. He listed out various policy reforms in critical areas, including simplifying the industrial licensing process, a hike of Foreign Direct Investment cap to 49 percent under automatic route and beyond 49 percent under the Government approval route, approval of Open General Export License policy and opening of testing & trial facilities for the private sector.

Raksha Mantri said, due to the policy reforms undertaken by the Government, defense production in both public and private sectors reached a record volume of Rs 80,502 crore in 2018-19. He set the target of Rs 90,000 crore for 2019-20. "We have achieved an export turnover of around Rs 10,700 crore in 2018-19, with the target of this year pegged at Rs 15,000 crore," he added.

Department of Defence Production gave a PowerPoint presentation detailing every aspect related to DefExpo, including information on exhibition venue, facilities, number of registered participants till now, etc. A senior official of the Government of Uttar Pradesh gave a presentation informing the gathering about the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, especially six Defence Industrial Corridor nodes of the state, i.e., Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Industrial Development Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Satish Mahana also addressed the gathering and assured them that any investment proposal would be cleared in a time-bound manner.

Shri Rajnath Singh also released the official DefExpo 2020 inaugural film on the occasion.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik; Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Thief killed in firing by security guard in Assam

A thief was killed in firing by a security guard of a government paper mill at Panchgram here when he and his accomplices attacked the security personnel posted there, official sources said on Monday. The gang of five thieves armed with l...

Iran announces sharp rise in enriched uranium production

Iran announced Monday a more than tenfold increase in enriched uranium production following a series of steps back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the United States. Iran has also developed two new advanced centrifug...

RBI announces opening of first cohort under the regulatory sandbox

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday announced the opening of the first cohort under the regulatory sandbox with retail payments as its theme. The adoption of retail payments as the theme is expected to spur innovation in digital payment...

Warning over Cambodia's garment workers as EU tariff threat looms

Tens of thousands of garment workers in Cambodia could face exploitation if proposed EU trade sanctions cause major fashion brands to downsize there, labor rights activists have warned.The garment industry is Cambodias largest employer and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019