Raut meets governor, says Sena not hindering govt formation

The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in the formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after assembly election results. Whoever enjoys majority should be allowed to form govt, said Raut, who has been at the forefront of vociferously articulating Sena's demand for equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post.

The Rajya Sabha MP described his meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a "courtesy call". "We informed the governor that the Shiv Sena is not responsible for the current political situation in the state over the formation of the new government," he said.

Raut, who is also executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said his party is not creating any hurdles information of the new government in Maharashtra, where assembly election results were announced on October 24. "The governor heard us patiently. We put forth our point of view," Raut said.

"The governor informed us that there is some time for government formation in Maharashtra. The governor told that any political party (which commands majority) can come forward and stake a claim (to form a government)," Raut said. "We agree that the governor is functioning within the framework of the Constitution," said the Rajya Sabha member.

Raut was accompanied by party colleague and Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam, who met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said. The meeting came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post. The BJP has rejected Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44..

