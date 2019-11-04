Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel would return to Jordan "before the end of the week".

Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refusal of the Israeli government to release Hiba Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri, who it said had been illegally arrested without charge a few months ago.

