Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week" - Twitter
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel would return to Jordan "before the end of the week".
Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refusal of the Israeli government to release Hiba Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri, who it said had been illegally arrested without charge a few months ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
