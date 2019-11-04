International Development News
Mamata to review 'DidikeBolo' progress, take stock of

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:39 IST
Ahead of the crucial assembly by-polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will review the progress of the outreach programme 'DidikeBolo' and take stock of the party organisation on November 7, TMC sources said. Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, along with senior leaders of the party will speak to its MLAs and MPs and take stock of organisational progress and lacunaes.

All the party leaders including MLAs, MPs and district presidents have been asked to be present, the sources said. "During the meeting, which will also be a sort of post Diwali get together, our party supremo will speak to party workers regarding the progress of Didikebolo campaign and will also discuss the feedback that it had received in last three months," a senior TMC leader said.

Banerjee will evaluate the report following which, she will meet, MLAs and MPs to discuss issues and exchange views. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who conceptualized the 'DidikeBolo' campaign, is likely to be present at the meeting.

According to TMC sources, the performance of party workers in effective implementation of 'DidiKeBolo' (Tell Didi) will be a yardstick for selection of TMC candidates in the civic polls in West Bengal to be held next year, party sources said. Only those aspirants who impress the TMC leadership with their performance will be given tickets to contest polls to Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 municipalities, they said.

Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore, Karimpur in Nadia and Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district will go to the polls on November 25. They are held by BJP, TMC and the Congress respectively.

The mass outreach campaign was launched on July 29, 2019 after the TMCs dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in May. 'DidikeBolo' (Tell Didi)- mass outreach programme of the ruling Trinamool Congress has received a huge response in its first month with more that 10 lakh people reaching out to the party leadership and registering their grievances..

