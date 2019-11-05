International Development News
Development News Edition

Anti-American rallies as Iran marks 1979 US embassy siege

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 00:56 IST
Anti-American rallies as Iran marks 1979 US embassy siege
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With anti-American slogans and effigies mocking President Donald Trump, thousands rallied outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis. Rallies also took place in several other cities four decades to the day after revolutionary students stormed the complex and seized dozens of American diplomats and embassy staff -- an event that still strains ties.

"They will continue their enmity against us. They are like a lethal scorpion whose nature is to have a poisonous sting," the head of the army, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said in a speech in Tehran. "We are ready to crush this scorpion and will also pay the price." He slammed the idea of interacting with the United States as a ruse, echoing recent remarks by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Words like negotiation are a "gift wrapping ... hiding the discourse of submission and defeat," Mousavi said, adding that the only way forward is "to maintain the revolutionary spirit through prudence and obeying the leader". Replica missiles and the same type of air defence battery used to shoot down a US drone in June were put on display outside the former embassy turned museum in Tehran.

Iranians massed in front of the building carrying placards with slogans such as "Down with USA" and "Death to America", reported AFP journalists at the scene. "We will sacrifice our lives and existence for the leader and this system, and we will not be intimated by our enemy, which is America," Sajad Shirazi, a stonecutter, told AFP at the rally.

Rallies were also reported in the cities of Mashhad, Shiraz and Esfahan, among others, with the Mehr news agency estimating "millions of people" attended across the country, though this could not be verified. State TV aired segments of a Canadian documentary titled "The Fire Breather" showing Trump's controversial 2016 campaign trail highlights and biting comments about his past alongside images of the rallies.

On November 4, 1979, less than nine months after the toppling of Iran's American-backed shah, students overran the embassy complex to demand the United States hand over the ousted ruler after he was admitted to a US hospital. It took 444 days for the crisis to end with the release of the last 52 Americans, but the US broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and ties have been frozen ever since.

The 40th anniversary comes at a time of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and also the region. "This may be the best time to say 'Down with the US'," said a state TV reporter at the rally.

Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers last year and reimposed punishing sanctions. Tehran has hit back with three countermeasures since May reducing parts of its compliance with the deal.

Iran also announced a Monday a more than tenfold increase in enriched uranium production. It is expected to unveil the next countermeasure the day after. "Americans, at the time (of the embassy takeover) believed they were an exceptional nation, able to commit any injustice anywhere," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told the press on Monday.

"America's problem is still this sense of exceptionalism. It allows itself to trample international law and commit the worst crimes against nations with no fear of an international backlash," he added. The arch-foes came to the brink of a military confrontation in June when Iran downed a US Global Hawk drone and Trump ordered retaliatory strikes before cancelling them at the last minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'It's not abuse, it's rape': protesters denounce Spanish assault ruling

Hundreds of people protested in Spains capital on Monday against a court ruling last week that cleared five men of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl and instead found them guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse.Barcelonas High Court sente...

UK parliament elects Labour lawmaker Hoyle as Speaker

Opposition Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britains House of Commons on Monday and will take on the role of refereeing the next parliamentary instalment of the countrys exit from the European Union. Hoyle, who had been ...

UPDATE 1-'Catalonia has no king,' separatist protesters say during Spanish royals' visit

Thousands of demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday to protest a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist demonstrations. Attended by K...

New American sanctions a sign of U.S. bullying - Iran foreign ministry

New U.S. sanctions on nine people close to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of the judiciary are a sign of the bullying approach of the United States toward internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019