Nominations Open for Delhi's Seven Lok Sabha Constituencies, 13 Candidates File Papers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The nomination process for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi began on Monday, with 13 candidates filing their papers before the respective returning officers.

The BJP's Yogender Chandoliya filed his nomination paper from the reserved North West Delhi constituency after a grand procession that also included senior party leaders.

According to details provided by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office, 13 candidates, including four from Chandni Chowk, three from North West Delhi, and two each from North East Delhi, East Delhi and West Delhi constituencies filed their nomination papers.

No nominations were filed from the New Delhi and the South Delhi seats.

The nomination papers were filed by the candidates at the offices of the returning officers-cum-district magistrates in the seven constituencies. The last date for filing nominations is May 6.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 7 while May 9 is the last date to withdraw names.

Voting on all seven seats will be held on May 25. Delhi has 1.51 crore eligible voters, including 81.63 lakh men, 69.37 lakh women and 1,215 people from the third gender. Voting will take place in more than 13,000 polling booths across the city.

The BJP's Bansuri Swaraj will file her nomination from New Delhi and AAP's Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi on Tuesday.

Chandoliya, the BJP's North West Delhi candidate, graduated with a BA (Political Science and History) degree from Subharti University in Meerut in 2022, according to his election affidavit.

The 61-year-old showed an income of Rs 3.83 lakh in his Income Tax Return filed for 2022-23. His movable assets are worth Rs 29.31 lakh and those of his wife Rs 31.92 lakh, the affidavit showed.

Chandoliya owns a third of a joint family property in Raigar Pura that has a current market value of Rs 2,15,00,000 (Rs 2.15 crore). He and his wife also own separate vehicles. He possesses jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh while his spouse owns jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh.

The BJP candidate also has Rs 1.11 lakh cash in hand and a loan of Rs 9.38 lakh, the affidavit stated.

