Consume dog meat at your home, not on roads: WB BJP chief

West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy when he attacked "few intellectuals" for having beef on roads and asked them to consume 'dog meat' at their homes.

West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh speaking at an event in Burdwan on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy when he attacked "few intellectuals" for having beef on roads and asked them to consume 'dog meat' at their homes. "Few intellectuals eat beef on roads. I tell them to eat dog meat too. Their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat at your home," he said at an event here on Monday.

He said that cow is "our mother" and threatened of action against those who "misbehave" with them. "Cow is our mother. We stay alive by consuming cow milk. So, if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a crime," he said.

This is not the first time that Ghosh made controversial remarks on various issues. In September, Ghosh had claimed that "bribe" worth Rs 2 lakh was being offered to prove people were committing suicides in West Bengal due to National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier this year, the West Bengal BJP chief was booked for reportedly asking his party workers to beat up their TMC counterparts and police. He made the purported comment in connection to the recent clashes between TMC and BJP party workers in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

