WB govt should take steps for employment generation to stop labour migration: Dilip Ghosh

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:47 IST
In the backdrop of killing of five labourers from West Bengal in Kashmir, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said the TMC government should take steps to generate employment in order to stop migration. Five labourers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday evening, while a critically wounded one is undergoing treatment.

"Instead of blaming the Union government over the killings of labourers in Kashmir. The TMC leaders should first question themselves why labourers have to leave their state and migrate to far north in Kashmir in search of work. This itself shows why ground reality of employment generation in Bengal," Ghosh told reporters.

Accusing the state government of poor economic and land policies, he said the Trinamool Congress government should first concentrate on employment generation in Bengal. When asked whether he or any BJP delegation would be visiting the family members of the deceased labourers, he said, "Several of our party workers have either been killed or injured by goons of the TMC. We would first visit houses of our cadres and meet their families. Then we would think about visiting the families of labourers."

Ghosh criticised the TMC and other parties for "trying to politicise" the attack. "We condemn the attempts to politicise the incident. The central government is taking all the required steps. The opposition parties are shedding crocodile tears but what about the regular killing of BJP workers in Bengal," he said.

