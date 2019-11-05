International Development News
Rwanda appoints new foreign minister, internal security minister

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has appointed a new foreign affairs minister in a cabinet reshuffle, a statement read on state broadcaster Radio Rwanda late on Monday said. The central African country's new top diplomat, veteran politician Vincent Biruta, will replace Richard Sezibera who has not been seen in public for months.

Sezibera's absence from public view has fuelled speculation that he could have fallen ill. Calls by Reuters on Tuesday to the president's office and other government officials for comment on the reshuffle were not answered.

Biruta has been serving as Rwanda's minister for the environment since August 2017 but held other roles including Head of the senate between 2003 to 2011. He is also the head of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) which is in a coalition with the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) party headed by Kagame.

Other changes in the reshuffle included Patrick Nyamvumba who was appointed the minister of internal security. He has been working as chief of defense forces.

