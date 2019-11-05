International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Vadra voices concern over VIP exemptions in odd-even scheme

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday took to social media site Facebook to criticise the exemptions granted to vehicles of VIPs by the Delhi government in its 'odd-even scheme' to combat air pollution and stated that all must adhere to the law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:27 IST
Delhi: Vadra voices concern over VIP exemptions in odd-even scheme
Businessman Robert Vadra [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday took to social media site Facebook to criticise the exemptions granted to vehicles of VIPs by the Delhi government in its 'odd-even scheme' to combat air pollution and stated that all must adhere to the law. "I do hope this formula of inconveniencing regular commuters, will help in bringing down the levels of pollution in the city, rather than only decrease the traffic congestion on the roads. My one most significant grouse on this scheme is, why have we exempted all VIP vehicles to drive around in any vehicle with any number ODD or EVEN ?!", he wrote in a detailed facebook post.

"Since members of parliaments are elected by the people, and other VIPs in plump posts, are meant to be an example and by adhering to the rules they create, I think it's clearly hypocritical," Vadra added. Vadra also demanded for the regulations to be made equally applicable on all the citizens.

"We all must follow the rules for them to know, the difficulties for children, women who cannot drive, and men to make changes in their routines, regular transports also not being available to substitute in commuting. We must revolt for each citizen of Delhi should have to follow the rules and have no special exempt list for VIPs," Vadra further stated in his post. Kejriwal led government in Delhi has reintroduced the Odd-Even scheme - allowing vehicles of even and odd numbers alternately on Delhi roads in its bid to combat the menace of air pollution in Delhi, but has listed VIPs for exemption.

The scheme, which was enforced from November 4 and will go on till November 15, has evoked mixed reactions from the locals, who fear the scheme may cause them problems while commuting. The government has proposed a fine of Rs 4000 for flouting the scheme. (ANI)

Also Read: Robert Vadra admitted to private hospital in Noida after he complains of back pain, discharged

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for start-ups in India

Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming Indias cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation. The challenge, which is part of a three-yea...

Maha poll mandate for BJP-Sena alliance: Marathi publication

Amid the logjam over government formation in Maharashtra, a Marathi daily, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, on Tuesday reiterated that the state Assembly polls mandate is for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and not any other political combi...

Athletics-Dutch Olympic athlete jailed for drug trafficking

Dutch Olympic athlete Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail after 2 million pounds 2.58 million worth of ecstasy tablets and crystal meth were found in the boot of her car in Germany, DPA news agency has report...

Continue scoring runs and leading India, Sachin Tendulkar wishes Kohli

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday wished the current skipper Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday. Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat Continue scoring runs and leading India with the sam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019